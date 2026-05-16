Eisner Awards 2026, tutte le nomination: fumetto italiano in corsa

Il mondo del fumetto internazionale guarda già a San Diego. Comic-Con ha annunciato le nomination agli Eisner Awards 2026, considerati tra i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi dell’editoria a fumetti statunitense. I premi, dedicati a Will Eisner, autore fondamentale della storia del medium con opere come The Spirit e Contratto con Dio, saranno consegnati il 24 luglio 2026 durante la San Diego Comic-Con.

L’edizione di quest’anno conferma il peso dei grandi editori americani, con DC Comics in posizione di forte rilievo, seguita da Image Comics e Fantagraphics. Tra gli autori più presenti spicca Deniz Camp, candidato in più categorie grazie a diversi progetti pubblicati nell’ultimo anno.

C’è spazio anche per il fumetto italiano: tra i nomi in nomination figurano Werther Dell’Edera, Mattia De Iulis, Elia Bonetti e Francesco Francavilla, confermando ancora una volta la presenza degli artisti italiani nel mercato editoriale internazionale.

Di seguito, tutte le nomination agli Eisner Awards 2026:

Miglior storia breve

“Blood Harvest”, in Brain Damage, di Shintaro Kago, tradotto da Zack Davisson (Fantagraphics)

“The Curse Room”, in Brain Damage, di Shintaro Kago, tradotto da Zack Davisson (Fantagraphics)

“Football Is Not War”, di R. K. Russell e Wilfred Santiago, in Come Out and Play: The Queer Sports Project (Stacked Deck Press)

“Red Snapper in the Rea”, di Michael D. Kennedy, in Milk White Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)

“trAPPed”, di Anand RK, Suparna Sharma e Natalie Obiko Pearson (Bloomberg News)

Miglior numero unico / One Shot

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual 1, di Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren e Meredith McClaren (DC Comics)

Absolute Martian Manhunter 1, di Deniz Camp e Javier Rodriguez (DC Comics)

Assorted Crisis Events 4, di Deniz Camp e Eric Zawadski (Image Comics)

Coin-Op 10: Wet Cement, di Peter e Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)

Ice Cream Man 43: One Page Horror Stories, di W. Maxwell Prince e altri (Image Comics)

Something Is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar 1, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Miglior serie regolare

Absolute Batman, di Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta e altri (DC Comics)

Absolute Wonder Woman, di Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman e Mattia De Iulis (DC Comics)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image Comics)

FML, di Kelly Sue DeConnick e David Lopez (Dark Horse Comics)

The Power Fantasy, di Kieron Gillen e Caspar Wijngaard (Image Comics)

Storm, di Murewa Ayodele, Lucas Werneck e altri (Marvel Comics)

Miglior miniserie

Absolute Martian Manhunter, di Deniz Camp e Javier Rodriguez (DC Comics)

Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, di Patrick Horvath (IDW Publishing)

Bronze Faces, di Shobo, Shof e Alexandre Tefenkgi (BOOM! Studios)

Crownsville, di Rodney Barnes e Elia Bonetti (Oni Press)

Everything Dead and Dying, di Tate Brombal e Jacob Phillips (Image Comics)

Out of Alcatraz, di Christopher Cantwell e Tyler Crook (Oni Press)

Migliore nuova serie

Assorted Crisis Events, di Deniz Camp e Eric Zawadski (Image Comics)

Batman vol. 4, di Matt Fraction e Jorge Jiménez (DC Comics)

Black Cat, di G. Willow Wilson e Gleb Melnikov (Marvel Comics)

Exquisite Corpses, di James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Pornsak Pichetshote e altri (Image Comics)

Ghost Pepper, di Ludo Lullabi (Image Comics)

Temporal, di Stephanie Williams e Asiah Fulmore (Mad Cave Studios)

Miglior pubblicazione per l’infanzia

All the Hulk Feels, di Dan Santat (Abrams Fanfare/Marvel)

The Faraway Forest: Wally’s Route, di Debbie Fong (Chronicle Books)

The Fire-Breathing Duckling, di Frank Cammuso (TOON Books)

Night Light, di Michael Emberley (Holiday House)

Steve, A Rare Egg, di Kelly Collier (Kids Can Press)

Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi

The Cartoonists Club, di Raina Telgemeier e Scott McCloud (Scholastic Graphix)

Chickenpox, di Remy Lai (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Creature Clinic, di Gavin Aung Than (First Second)

Night Chef: An Epic Tale of Friendship with a Side of Deliciousness!, di Mika Song (Random House Graphic)

Oasis, di Guojing (Godwin Books/Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

A Song for You and I, di K. O’Neill (Random House Graphic)

Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti

Angelica and the Bear Prince, di Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)

Clementine: Book Three, di Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)

Everyone Sux But You, di K. Wroten (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Hello Sunshine, di Keezy Young (Little, Brown Ink)

This Place Kills Me, di Mariko Tamaki e Nicole Goux (Abrams Fanfare)

Trumpets of Death, di Simon Bournel-Bosson, tradotto da Edward Gauvin (Graphic Universe/Lerner)

Miglior pubblicazione umoristica

And to Think We Started as a Book Club, di Tom Toro (Andrews McMeel Universal)

Ew, It’s Beautiful: A False Knees Comics Collection, di Joshua Barkman (Andrews McMeel Universal)

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt, di John Allison e Max Sarin (Dark Horse)

Jeff the Land Shark, di Kelly Thompson e Tokitokoro (Marvel)

Physics for Cats, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Spent: A Comic Novel, di Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Miglior antologia

Come Out and Play: The Queer Sports Project, a cura di Meghan Kemp-Gee e Megan Praz (Stacked Deck Press)

DC Pride 2025, a cura di Andrea Shea e Jillian Grant (DC)

Noir Is the New Black Season 2 (FairSquare Graphics)

Stardust the Super Wizard Anthology, a cura di Van Jensen (Blue Creek Creative)

2000AD 2026 Annual Featuring Judge Dredd, a cura di Oliver Pickles (Rebellion)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

Black Arms to Hold You Up: A History of Black Resistance, di Ben Passmore (Pantheon)

Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me, di Mimi Pond (Drawn & Quarterly)

Fela: Music Is the Weapon, di Jibola Fagbamiye e Conor McCreery (Amistad)

Globetrotters: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s World Tour, di Julian Voloj e Julie Rocheleau (Abrams ComicArts)

Muybridge, di Guy Delisle, tradotto da Helge Daschert e Rob Aspinal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Surrounded: America’s First School for Black Girls, 1832, di Wilfrid Lupano e Stéphane Fert (ABLAZE)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

The Ephemerata: Shaping the Exquisite Nature of Grief, di Carol Tyler (Fantagraphics)

My Life in 24 Frames Per Second, di Rintaro (Kana Manga US)

It Rhymes with Takei, di George Takei, Harmony Becker, Steven Scott e Justin Eisinger (Top Shelf)

Precious Rubbish, di Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)

Raised by Ghosts, di Briana Loewinsohn (Fantagraphics)

Talking to My Father’s Ghost: An Almost True Story, di Alex Krokus (Chronicle)

Miglior graphic novel (inedito)

Cannon, di Lee Lai (Drawn & Quarterly)

Drome, di Jesse Lonergan (23rd St. Books)

The Fable of Erkling Woods, di Juni Ba (Goats Flying Press)

A Garden of Spheres, di Linnea Sterte (Peow2)

More Weight: A Salem Story, di Ben Wickey (Top Shelf)

Shadows of the Sea, di Cathy Malkasian (Fantagraphics)

Miglior graphic novel (riedizione)

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Storybook Edition, di Patrick Horvath (IDW)

Ginseng Roots: A Memoir, di Craig Thompson (Pantheon)

Goes Like This, di Jordan Crane (Fantagraphics)

Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen: The Deluxe Edition, di Matt Fraction e Steve Lieber (DC)

Tongues, di Anders Nilsen (Pantheon)

Miglior adattamento da un altro medium

Alanna: The First Adventure (Song of the Lioness, Book 1), di Tamora Pierce, adattato da Vita Ayala e Sama Beck (Abrams Fanfare)

The Compleat Angler: A Graphic Adaptation, di Izaak Walton, adattato da Gareth Brookes (SelfMadeHero)

Dead Man Walking: Graphic Edition, di Sister Helen Prejean, adattato da Rose Vines e Catherine Anyango Grünewald (Random House)

Ghost Boys: The Graphic Novel, di Jewell Parker Rhodes e Setor Fiadzigbey (Little, Brown Ink)

Lord of the Flies: The Graphic Novel, di William Golding, adattato da Aimée De Jongh (Penguin Classics)

A Wizard of Earthsea: A Graphic Novel, di Ursula K. Le Guin, adattato da Fred Fordham (Clarion Books)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

Buff Soul, di Moa Romanova, tradotto da Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)

Cornelius: The Merry Life of a Wretched Dog, di Marc Torices, tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

In the End We All Die, di Tobias Aeschbacher, tradotto da Andrew Shields (Helvetiq)

Nocturnos, di Laura Perez, tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Raging Clouds, di Yudori (Fantagraphics)

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, di Anaïs Flogny, tradotto da Dan Christensen (Abrams ComicArts)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

Hirayasumi, voll. 4-7, di Keigo Shinzo, tradotto da Jan Mitsuko Cash (VIZ Media)

Land, vol. 1, di Kazumi Yamashita, tradotto da Kevin Gifford (Yen Press)

Purgatory Funeral Cakes, di Sanho, tradotto da Danny Lim (Dark Horse)

Tokyo Alien Bros., voll. 1-3, di Keigo Shinzo, tradotto da Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Yan, voll. 1-2, di Chang Sheng, tradotto da Vanessa Liu (Titan Manga)

Miglior riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)

Arthur Ferrier’s Pin-Up Parade Box Set, a cura di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Barnaby vol. 5: 1950–1952, di Crockett Johnson, a cura di Eric Reynolds e Philip Nel (Fantagraphics)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1928–1930, a cura di J. Michael Catron e Bill Blackbeard (Fantagraphics)

Rea Irvin’s The Smythes, a cura di R. Kikuo Johnson e Dash Shaw (NYRC)

Terminal Exposure: Comics, Sculpture, and Risky Behavior, di Michael McMillan, a cura di Lucas Adams (NYRC)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)

AKIRA Volumes 1–5 Hardcover Collection, di Katsuhiro Otomo, a cura di Haruko Hashimoto, Ajani Oloye e Lauren Scanlan (Kodansha USA Publishing)

The Atlas Comics Library No. 7: Girl Comics, a cura del Dott. Michael J. Vassallo (Fantagraphics)

Comics of the Movement 1, di Courtland Cox, Jennifer Lawson, Alfred Hassler e Benton Resnik (Good Trouble Comics)

Hothead Paisan, di Diane DiMassa, organizzato da Anika Banister (NYRC)

Scream! The Specials 1985–2024, a cura di Chiara Mestieri (Rebellion)

Weird Science vol. 1 XXL, a cura di Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

Comic Art in Korea, di John A. Lent (University Press of Mississippi)

Comics of the Anthropocene: Graphic Narrative at the End of Nature, di José Alaniz (University Press of Mississippi)

Graphic Narratives of Resistance, di Jennifer Boum Make e Charly Verstraet (Edinburgh University Press)

Latinx Comics Studies: Critical and Creative Crossings, a cura di Fernanda Díaz-Basteris e Maite Urcaregui (Rutgers University Press)

Manga’s First Century: How Creators and Fans Made Japanese Comics, 1905–1989, di Andrea Horbinski (University of California Press)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

CANON, di Colin Blanchette e Alex Eklund

Comic Book Creator, a cura di Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

Dummy, a cura di John Kelly (The Dummy Corporation)

Shelfdust, a cura di Steve Morris, www.shelfdust.com

SKTCHD, di David Harper, www.sktchd.com

SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, a cura di Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Miglior libro sul fumetto

Crumb: A Cartoonist’s Life, di Dan Nadel (Scribner)

Facing Feelings: Inside the World of Raina Telgemeier, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

How Comics Are Made, di Glenn Fleishman (Andrews McMeel)

Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide to Graphic Narrative, di Eleri Harris e Shay Mirk (Abrams ComicArts)

Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts, di Chip Kidd (Abrams ComicArts)

Ooops…I Just Catharted!: Fifty Years of Cathartic Comics, di Rupert Kinnard, a cura di William O. Tyler (Stacked Deck Press)

Migliore design

The Art of Manga, progettato da Tessa Lee (Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco/VIZ Media)

The Essential Peanuts, progettato da Shawn Dahl con Chip Kidd (Abrams ComicArts)

Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set (Collector’s Edition 13), progettato da Wendy Chan (Yen Press)

Red Light Properties: Unfinished Business, progettato da Dan Goldman (Kinjin Storylab)

The Marvel Art of Michael Allred Slipcase Edition, progettato da Kurtis Findlay (Clover Press)

Weird Science vol. 1 XXL, progettato da Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Migliore webcomic

The Accidental Undergrad, di Christian Giroux (Fieldmouse Press)

Keeping Time, di Kody Okamoto (keepingtimecomic.com)

The Legend of Parvaterra, di Raúl Arnáiz (WEBTOON)

Sable: A Ghost Story, di Ethan M. Aldridge (sablecomic.com)

Superfish, di Peglo (WEBTOON)

Terran Omega: The Ghosts of War, di PJ Holden (pauljholden.com)

Tiger, Tiger, di Petra Erika Nordlund (tigertigercomic.com)

Migliore fumetto digitale

DeadAss, di hakei (VIZ Media)

In the Real Dark Night, di Jimmy Gownley (G-Ville Comics)

The Lycan, di Mike Carey, Thomas Jane, David James Kelly e Diego Yapur (Comixology Originals)

Overwatch 2: Against the Tide, di Brandon Chen e Velinxi (Blizzard Entertainment)

Practical Defense Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff (delilahdirk.com)

The World of Lublu, di Charbak Dipta (The Charbax Store)

Miglior sceneggiatore/sceneggiatrice

Deniz Camp, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC); Assorted Crisis Events (Image); The Ultimates (Marvel)

Scott Snyder, Absolute Batman, Batman/Deadpool (DC); By a Thread: Book 2 (Comixology Originals), You Won’t Feel a Thing (DSTLRY)

Mariko Tamaki, This Place Kills Me (Abrams Fanfare)

Kelly Thompson, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC); Jeff the Land Shark (Marvel)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd: The Power of the Blood (BOOM! Studios); Let This One Be a Devil, Red Book (Dark Horse); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses, W0RLDTR33 (Image); Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man (Image Skybound)

Stephanie Williams, Street Sharks (IDW); Roots of Madness (Ignition Press); Temporal (Mad Cave)

Miglior autore unico/autrice unica

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC); The Fable of Erkling Woods (Goats Flying Press); Monkey Meat Summer Batch (Image)

Jamal Campbell, Zatanna (DC)

Jesse Lonergan, Drome (23rd St. Books)

Chang Sheng, Yan voll. 1–2 (Titan Manga)

Linnea Sterte, A Garden of Spheres (Peow2)

Kazumi Yamashita, Land vol. 1 (Yen Press)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

Elsa Charetier, The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY)

Sean Phillips, Giant Size Criminal 1, The Knives: A Criminal Book (Image)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC)

Chris Samnee, Batman and Robin: Year One (DC)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns (DC)

Eric Zawadzki, Assorted Crisis Events (Image)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

Teddy Kristiansen, Black Hammer: Spiral City (Dark Horse)

Cathy Malkasian, Shadows of the Sea (Fantagraphics)

Qu, Slices of Life: A Comic Montage (Bulgilhan Press)

Martin Simmonds, The Department of Truth (Image)

Mika Song, Night Chef: An Epic Tale of Friendship with a Side of Deliciousness! (Random House Graphic)

Linnea Sterte, A Garden of Spheres (Peow)

Miglior copertinista

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC); The Fable of Erkling Woods (Goats Flying Press); TMNT Nightwatcher, TMNT Godzilla (IDW); Monkey Meat Summer Batch (Image)

Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman 2025 Annual, Batman 1, Batman/Deadpool (DC)

Francesco Francavilla, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands (Dark Horse); Absolute Batman, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Batman: Full Moon, variant di Nightwing (DC); Green Hornet/Miss Fury (Dynamite); Star Trek: The Last Starship, Twilight Zone (IDW); Dick Tracy (Mad Cave)

Mateus Manhanini, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, variant di Mr. Terrific: Year One (DC); Doctor Strange, Ironheart: Bad Chemistry, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Phases of the Moon Knight, Star Wars: The High Republic, Storm, The Ultimates (Marvel)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter, Batman & Robin: Year One 7, The New Gods 8 (DC)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns 3-12 (DC)

Miglior colorista

Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, The Nice House by the Sea (DC); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW); Assorted Crisis Events, The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses, W0RLDTR33 (Image); GI Joe (Image/Skybound); EC Catacomb of Torment, EC Epitaphs from the Abyss (Oni Press)

Ninakupenda Gaillard, Chickenpox (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers)

Jesse Lonergan, Drome (23rd St. Books)

Matheus Lopes, Batman and Robin Year One (DC); The Seasons (Image)

Javier Rodriguez, Absolute Martian Manhunter (DC)

José Villarrubia, This Ink Runs Cold (Alan Spiegel Fine Arts); Ghostbox (Comixology Originals); Dracula Book 2: The Brides, The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly (Dark Horse); It Rhymes with Takei (Top Shelf)

Miglior letterista

Janice Chiang, Acro and the Cat, All Upon a Time, Beyond the Aural Vault, Republica, Solarblader (Sandstorm); John Carpenter’s Blood of the Taken: Next of Kin, Pause, Tales of Science Fiction (Storm King)

Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Black Canary: Best of the Best, Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman (DC); Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell 1-3 (Marvel)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Ill Vacation, Stillman (Comixology Originals); Absolute Martian Manhunter, Challengers of the Unknown, DC K.O., The Flash, Green Arrow, Poison Ivy (DC); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Starship Godzilla (IDW); Author Immortal (Image); Our-Soot-Stained Heart (Mad Cave)

Nate Piekos, American Caper 1, Archie Vs. Minor Threats, Black Hammer: Spiral City, The Brood, Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, The Umbrella Academy Plan B, Welcome to Twilight (Dark Horse); I Hate Fairyland (Image)

Ben Wickey, More Weight: A Salem Story (Top Shelf)